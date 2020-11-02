Nebraska sees virus hospitalizations rise to new high

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's hospitals saw a record number of coronavirus patients on Sunday as the state continues to deal with the pandemic.

State public health officials reported 613 active hospitalizations on Sunday, up slightly from 612 the day before. The numbers have surged over the last month, according to the state's online tracking portal. Overall, 3,050 people in Nebraska have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

The number of new cases fell to 934 on Sunday, down from 1,087 the previous day.

Nebraska has seen 71,666 known coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, including 654 deaths. So far, 44,773 are listed as recovered.

Nebraska still has 32% of its hospital beds available, as well as 37% of its intensive care unit beds and 77% of its ventilators.