Nebraska inmate dies at hospital after catching coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prisoner in his 60s died at a Lincoln hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus in mid-November, corrections officials said.

Corrections officials said the inmate had underlying medical conditions, and the exact cause of death hasn't been confirmed.

Officials did not release the inmate's identity but said he was serving time for a robbery conviction in Seward County. A grand jury will investigate the death, as is normal procedures.

Nebraska officials reported 781 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized in the state as of Wednesday evening, a decline from last month's record highs but still far more than the number earlier this year. The state confirmed 1,321 new cases, bringing the total to 143,924 since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,294 people have died after contracting the virus. About two-thirds of those who have died were at least 75 years old, according to the state's online tracking portal.