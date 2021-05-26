Nebraska county to get $4M from state to pay legal judgment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska county that was ordered to pay a $28.1 million legal judgment for sending six innocent people to prison will get $4 million from the state to help pay it off.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed off on the payment on Tuesday, despite raising objections to a 2019 measure that allowed Gage County to impose a half-cent sales tax without voter approval to pay some of the debt. County supervisors have already raised their property tax levy to the maximum allowed under state law to help cover the cost.