Nebraska caseworker arrested, accused of inmate contact

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — A caseworker has been arrested on suspicion of having unauthorized contact with an inmate at the Nebraska Work Ethic Camp in McCook, state prisons officials said.

Kerstan Slater, 29, was arrested Thursday by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. Slater, who has worked for the department since 2018, resigned her position upon being arrested, the release said. Details of the alleged unauthorized contact were not released.

Slater’s is the latest in a slew of prison staffer arrests in recent weeks for similar charges. Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes expressed frustration with the arrests.

“From the moment staff members are brought on board NDCS, we warn them of the need to maintain professional boundaries," Frakes said in a written statement. "This is not frivolous advice. It is imperative for their own personal safety, not to mention the impact these types of actions can have on their careers.”