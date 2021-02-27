Nearly 10% of North Dakotans fully vaccinated for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A total of 69,786 people, or 9.5% of North Dakota's population, have received the full two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data posted online Saturday.

The North Dakota Department of Health reports that 17.3% of the state’s population, or 126,570 people, received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

North Dakota reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,445 since the pandemic began. Another 71 cases were confirmed, for a total of 99,780 cases overall.

The most recent data shows there are 21 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, including three in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced $20 million in grants to help the state’s hotels, motels and lodging businesses that lost revenue due to the pandemic. Businesses may begin applying for round two of the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS on March 9.

“North Dakota’s lodging sector lost more than $178 million in visitor spending in 2020 with demand continuing at depressed levels to start off 2021,” Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “These businesses are vital to our communities for visitors and the local workforce and supporting business.”