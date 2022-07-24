Nazi protesters show up outside young conservatives meeting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Holocaust center in Florida and others condemned the presence of protesters holding Nazi flags and posters with antisemitic imagery outside a convention of young conservative activists that drew as speakers President Donald Trump, Florida Gov, Ron DeSantis and several Republican U.S. senators.

Florida Holocaust Museum chairman Mike Igel said that the demonstration represented “a direct threat" to the Jewish community in the area. The museum is based in St. Petersburg, across the bay from the Tampa Convention Center, where the protesters showed up Saturday outside where the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit convention was being held.