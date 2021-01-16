Navajo reports 121 new COVID-19 cases as lockdown begins

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health officials on the Navajo Nation reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus Friday and 16 more deaths, as the reservation went into another weekend lockdown.

The latest figures increased the number of cases to 26,073 and 908 known deaths.

More than 221,500 COVID-19 tests have been administered since the pandemic again, the tribe said. More than 13,500 people have recovered.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven't been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Residents of the vast reservation are required to stay home from Friday evening until early Monday morning, except for essential workers and in the case of an emergency.