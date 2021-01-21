Navajo Nation reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,612 with 933 known deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that while people are getting vaccinated, it’s crucial to keep in mind that another variant of the virus has been found in nearby regions.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Jan. 1-14.

The five newest communities added to the list were Bread Springs, Hard Rock, Jeesto, Cove and Mexican Springs.

Nez said residents still need to remain vigilant and practice health safety measures like staying home.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested.

Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Tribal officials said more than 225,000 people on the vast reservation have been tested for COVID-19 and nearly 14,000 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.