Navajo Nation reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday night reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Tribal officials said the Navajo Nation now has had 17,035 total cases since the pandemic began with 658 known deaths.

The vast reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tribal health officials said 166,517 people have been tested and 9,517 have recovered.

Residents remain under a stay-at-home order, with an exception for essential workers and essential needs like food, medication and emergencies.

Essential businesses also have been ordered to limit their hours to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. A mask requirement has been in place for much of the year.