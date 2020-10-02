Navajo Nation has no COVID-19 deaths for 3rd time this week

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials reported 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday with no additional deaths for the third time this week.

The latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 10,369 with the known death toll remaining at 556.

Tribal officials reported no deaths on Monday and Tuesday with just one death on Wednesday.

They said 107,599 people have been tested for the coronavirus on the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and 7,262 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation has implemented a stricter weekend lockdown as it looks into new clusters of coronavirus cases from family gatherings and off-reservation travel.

Residents now are being required to stay home from Friday evening until early Monday morning. More recent weekend lockdowns were a day shorter.

