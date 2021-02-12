Natural gas leak prompts evacuations at Boeing Field

SEATTLE (AP) — The terminal at King County International Airport-Boeing Field has been evacuated because of a natural gas leak, according to county officials.

The Seattle Fire Department said Friday afternoon that crews had confirmed dangerous levels of natural gas within a commercial building in the 7000 block of Airport Way South.

Authorities were establishing a perimeter of at least 1,000 feet in all directions. Seattle police said officers were helping with traffic control and that people should avoid the area.