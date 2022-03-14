Native officials say 2020 census 'got closer' to accuracy

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Coming from mixed ancestries, Brenda John always struggled with how to accurately identify herself when filling out census questions.
“I’m Oneida, I’m also part non-Native,” she said. “I don’t have the option to say both without going into a generic mixed-race bucket that can no longer be used for important things like grants for our community. People also don’t understand the difference around the Hispanic questions and, again, the question of what to do if you are both Hispanic and Black, or Hispanic and Native, can result in not getting counted correctly.”