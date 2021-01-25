Native American woman rose from poverty to become a doctor

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Born to teenage parents who divorced when she was 10 and watching her mom struggle to overcome poverty and alcoholism, Dr. Amy DeLong had long battled self-doubt to find a place in this world.

She is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and had felt, at first, that the only reason why she was able to attend the University of Michigan for her undergraduate studies was because of that institution’s efforts to draw more ethnic minorities.

“I didn’t know if I was smart enough,” said DeLong, 51. “In the beginning, I felt like I didn’t belong. … I felt like, ‘I’m only here because I’m American Indian.’”

The University of Michigan is a land-grant university made possible by the government taking land from Native American tribes. DeLong, as a Michigan resident at the time, attended U of M with tuition waivers and financial aid, yet, she had did very well in high school having been a member of the National Honors Society.

Growing up, she remembers her family using food stamps and facing challenges finding enough food for the table, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

Although DeLong said she felt loved growing up, her family was poor and many of her classmates in college had come from much more affluent backgrounds.

After becoming friends with other students in her dormitory who had goals of becoming doctors and lawyers, DeLong started to feel their influence and decided she did like math, biology and chemistry and wanted to do well.

“I was feeling like I wanted to challenge myself a bit,” she said. “I started to feel like, ‘I could do this.’ Part of that had to do with my identity as a Ho-Chunk person and becoming more self-aware.”

In DeLong’s second semester, she joined the Native American Student Association participating in diversity events and was the female lead dancer for their pow-wow.

That association and her experience at U of M helped her embrace and be proud of her heritage, giving her the confidence and belief in herself to eventually go to medical school.

“Then, I felt like I belonged,” DeLong said. “I felt like, ‘I do have something to offer.‘”

She has practiced medicine for more than 17 years and is a family physician for the Ho-Chunk Nation Health Department in Wisconsin.

DeLong is one of the very few American Indians to become a doctor in the United States.

American Indians and Alaska Natives make up about 1.7% of the U.S. population, according to the Census Bureau. But there are only about 3,400 Indigenous physicians, about 0.4% of the workforce, according to the American Medical Association.

Dr. Donald Warne, an associate dean at the University of North Dakota and member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe in South Dakota, told the AMA that recruiting American Indians into medical school remains difficult as students face challenges of poverty, substandard housing, substance abuse and high rates of suicide among themselves, in their families and communities.

“As a kid, I never had an American Indian doctor,” DeLong said. “In fact, I never saw an American Indian teacher, a coach, none of that. … There aren’t enough role models out there for American Indian kids.”

A study for the Department of Health and Human Services found that Native American communities have among the highest levels of mistrust of medical professionals. The study recommended that more Native American community members be recruited and trained to serve as a liaison to the health care system to address health inequities.

Native Americans in Wisconsin also have some of the highest rates of disease, such as diabetes and cancer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Louis Taylor, Chairman for the Lac Courtes Oreilles Ojibwe Nation, recently received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recently, tribal health officials have been concerned that tribal members would not be inclined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to mistrust because of historical injustices by the non-Native government. So, DeLong and other health professionals released videos of themselves publicly receiving the vaccine to demonstrate its safety.

DeLong believes it is imperative for more American Indians to be recruited into medical schools.

“In order to really address the health inequities, we need Native physicians that are of the Native population,” she said.

Patients who are Indigenous American receiving care from an Indigenous American physician would say to themselves, “I know this person. I trust this person. We’re like-minded,” DeLong said.

She was recently selected to join Gov. Tony Evers’ Health Equity Council, which aims to develop a plan to reduce and eliminate health inequities throughout the state by 2030.

DeLong is the only tribal doctor on the 34-member council, but it does include other tribal health administrators and advocates.

She hopes the council can create a plan to address health inequities, which will include recruiting more American Indians into medical school and other health professions.