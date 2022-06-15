Skip to main content
National Get Outdoors Day celebrated at Webber Park

Shanna AveryFor the Star

Kids of all ages came out Saturday, June 11, for the ninth annual National Get Outdoors Day. Nature Discovery was on hand, letting people handle snakes and other reptiles.
WEBBER TWP. — The weather was perfect Saturday for kids to enjoy a time of learning and fun outdoor activity at the Community Family Youth Park in Webber Township during National Get Outdoors Day.

Sponsored by the Webber Township Parks and Recreation, a number of community groups came together to make the ninth annual event at the park a success, from free rides to and from the event by Yates Dial-a-Ride, to food donations from GEO, Cannacare, Pathfinder Community Library, Family Dollar and more. 

Some of the organizations volunteering their time at the event, including the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Patrol, as well as the Webber Township Fire Department with trucks and a smoke trailer on display. As kids checked out the smoke trailer, an educational video played, giving instructions on fire safety.

The smoke trailer has a heated door which simulates smoke from a fire, Webber Fire Deputy Chief Jeremy Anderson said.

Kids had a thrilling time getting to handle snakes and other reptiles on display by Nature Discovery, as well as view animal skulls, prints, fossils and furs on display by Michigan Natural Department of Resources with Officer Ryan Andrews present to explain the display. Lake/Mason County Conservation District offered information about invasive species.

Pixies pony rides from Hart and a bouncy house donated by Kevon Stagman, which is new to the event, also provided fun entertainment for all the kids. 

Webber Township Supervisor Ernie Wogatzke said the event went well, and thanked all who put their time into making it a family fun event. 

"The head count was 180 people and volunteers," he said. 

