National Get Outdoors Day celebrated at Webber Park

WEBBER TWP. — The weather was perfect Saturday for kids to enjoy a time of learning and fun outdoor activity at the Community Family Youth Park in Webber Township during National Get Outdoors Day.

Sponsored by the Webber Township Parks and Recreation, a number of community groups came together to make the ninth annual event at the park a success, from free rides to and from the event by Yates Dial-a-Ride, to food donations from GEO, Cannacare, Pathfinder Community Library, Family Dollar and more.