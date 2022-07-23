Nashville police investigate 2 slayings at gas stations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred at gas stations Friday night.
Police said the first killing at a Thornton's station at 7:25 p.m. was a “targeted murder,” according to a media release. A gunman shot and killed 23-year-old Kentrail Williams at the station on Eagle View Boulevard. Police said the gunman waited until Williams exited the store and opened fire, then fled in a white sedan. Williams died shortly after arriving at a hospital.