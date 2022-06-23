Nancy Pelosi's husband charged with DUI in California

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence in connection with a crash he was in last month.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested following the May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco, after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content level of .082%. The blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision occurred at 10:17 p.m., the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

He was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near the town of Yountville and was hit by a 2014 Jeep, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

Prosecutors said that under California law, the charges can be filed as a felony or a misdemeanor.

“Based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges,” the office said.

The office didn't describe the injuries of the 48-year-old Jeep driver or give any other information about the person, saying they have requested privacy. The driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

Larry Kamer, a spokesperson for Paul Pelosi, declined to comment on the charges Thursday. Nancy Pelosi's office referred all inquiries on the matter to Kamer.

After his arrest, Paul Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

If convicted, he would face up to a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation. He would also be required to complete a drinking driver class and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle — a breathalyzer that requires the driver to blow into it before operating the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.