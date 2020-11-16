Nampa police say hit-and-run victim has died from injuries

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Police in Nampa say a hit-and-run investigation is now a homicide case after the victim died of her injuries.

The Nampa Police Department says the woman, 68-year-old Barbara Alexander, died over the weekend.

Investigators believe Alexander was struck by a gray or silver 2007 Dodge Caliber around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 near a busy Nampa intersection. The car likely has damage to the passenger side front fender and is missing the passenger side mirror.

Police found video surveillance that reportedly shows the driver pulling over after the collision to inspect the damage done to the vehicle. Officials are asking any witnesses or people with video of the collision to come forward.