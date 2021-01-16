NYPD: Woman crashes stolen mail truck in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing a mail truck in Brooklyn and crashing it into several parked vehicles, police said.

It happened about 6:00 p.m. Friday in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

Police said Martha Thaxton, 21, took off in the unoccupied truck down Fulton Street, crashing into several vehicles.

Officers said she attempted to flee the vehicle but was arrested on several charges, including grand larceny and reckless endangerment. It was not clear whether she had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges.