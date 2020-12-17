NY man gets 5 years in prison for sexual conduct with minor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Rhode Island boy and recording some of the encounters, federal prosecutors said.

Caleb Brown, 24, of the Bronx, was sentenced in federal court in Providence after pleading guilty Oct. 5 to travelling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman.

Brown and the teen were discovered by Warwick police in a baseball field dugout in August 2019 after getting a tip from someone reporting a man living in the dugout with what appeared to be a minor.

The boy told police that he met Brown online six months prior and had been spending nights outside with him.

Before Brown moved to Rhode Island, he had been communicating with the victim online and exchanged sexually explicit images, prosecutors said. Investigators also discovered 12 videos taken by Brown of him engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, prosecutors said.