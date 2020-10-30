NY man charged in death of wife who had order of protection

Wampsville, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder in the death of his pregnant wife, who had won an order of protection against him.

George McDonald Jr. appeared in court in Wampsville on Thursday and was charged in the slaying of 19-year-old Lizzie Garrow, who was pregnant when she died. McDonald was ordered held without bail, The Post-Standard reported.

Prosecutors accused McDonald, 24, of fatally stabbing Garrow. She was first reported missing on Sept. 23 and police spent four days searching for her before finding her body in a park in Canastota, the newspaper reported.

Prosecutors say Garrow was last seen alive with McDonald at a Dunkin’ Donuts, despite a protective order she obtained against him. Family members told the newspaper Garrow married McDonald in the summer, but was trying to leave the relationship after he punched and choked her. Garrow was also the mother of a one-year-old girl.

A message seeking comment was left for a defense attorney listed in court records for McDonald.

Canastota is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Syracuse, New York.