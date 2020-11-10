https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NY-StSen-Trend-15716070.php
NY-StSen-Trend
The Associated Press
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the State
Senate elections in New York.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|28
|9
|0
|Leading
|8
|18
|0
|Holdovers
|0
|0
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|36
|27
|0
|Current
|40
|23
|0
AP Elections 11-10-2020 12:40
