Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the State
Assembly elections in New York.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|0
|0
|0
|Leading
|39
|8
|0
|Holdovers
|0
|0
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|39
|8
|0
|Current
|106
|44
|0
AP Elections 11-03-2020 13:40
