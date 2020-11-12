By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in

the race for President.

Pierce
Albany 478
Allegany 69
Bronx 327
Brooklyn 517
Broome 293
Catargus 134
Cayuga 125
Chataqua 272
Chemung 122
Chenang 54
Clinton 125
Columbia 86
Cortland 72
Delaware 59
Dutchess 420
Erie 1,567
Essex 67
Franklin 71
Fulton 76
Genesee 121
Greene 78
Hamilton 6
Herkimer 80
Jefferson 147
Lewis 41
Livingston 112
Madison 123
Manhattan 429
Monroe 1,256
Montgomery 70
Nassau 1,495
Niagara 402
Oneida 310
Onondaga 655
Ontario 258
Orange 394
Orleans 58
Oswego 161
Otsego 92
Putnam 119
Queens 522
Rensselaer 312
Rockland 257
StLawrence 131
Saratoga 464
Schenectdy 291
Schoharie 65
Schuyler 23
Seneca 81
StatenIsl 211
Steuben 128
Suffolk 1,961
Sullivan 88
Tioga 77
Tompkins 105
Ulster 288
Warren 124
Washington 98
Wayne 170
Wstchester 928
Wyoming 74
Yates 44
Totals 17,783

AP Elections 11-12-2020 13:20