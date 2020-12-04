https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NY-House-2-elected-15776109.php
NY-House-2-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Andrew Garbarino, GOP, elected U.S. House, District
2, New York.
AP Elections 12-04-2020 11:41
