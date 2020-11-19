https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NY-House-19-elected-15738233.php
NY-House-19-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Antonio Delgado, Dem, elected U.S. House, District
19, New York.
AP Elections 11-18-2020 20:51
