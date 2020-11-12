https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NY-BorPr-Qn-Qns-Sum-15722329.php
1,434 of 1,434 precincts - 100 percent
x-Donovan J. Richards, Dem 380,449 - 67 percent
Joann Ariola, GOP 173,056 - 31 percent
Dao Yin, Oth 11,696 - 2 percent
