https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NY-BorPr-Qn-Qns-Sum-15697971.php
NY-BorPr-Qn-Qns-Sum
The Associated PressPublished
0 of 1,434 precincts - 0 percent
Donovan J. Richards, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Joann Ariola, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Dao Yin, Oth 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 11-03-2020 14:45
Most Popular
-
1
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
2
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Roadrunner Cash' game
-
4
Halozyme Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
2 men killed, boy wounded in separate St. Louis shootings
-
7
Alert: US construction spending rises 0.3% in September, fourth straight monthly gain
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.