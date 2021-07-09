NY AG: Workers to get repaid for uniform cleaning costs

NEW YORK (AP) — Airline service company Eulen has agreed to provide $590,000 in reimbursement to employees who were forced to pay for the cost of laundering uniforms they were required to wear, New York's attorney general said Friday.

Attorney General Letitia James said Eulen America unlawfully deducted money from about 1,500 workers out of their paychecks. New York state law requires employers to reimburse workers earning minimum wage for the laundering costs of required uniforms at a fixed weekly rate.