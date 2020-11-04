https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NV-Uncontested-15699901.php
NV-Uncontested
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Nevada.
Kristina Pickering (i), NP
Pat Spearman (i), Dem
Chris Brooks (i), Dem
Roberta Lange, Dem
Daniele Monroe-Moreno (i), Dem
Selena Torres (i), Dem
Tom Roberts (i), GOP
Annie Black, GOP
David Orentlicher, Dem
Melissa Hardy (i), GOP
Sarah Peters (i), Dem
Jill Tolles (i), GOP
John Ellison (i), GOP
Gregory Hafen (i), GOP
Robin Titus (i), GOP
AP Elections 11-03-2020 21:25
