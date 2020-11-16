https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NV-StSen-Trend-15730896.php
NV-StSen-Trend
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the State
Senate elections in Nevada.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|6
|4
|0
|Leading
|0
|0
|0
|Holdovers
|6
|5
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|12
|9
|0
|Current
|13
|8
|0
AP Elections 11-16-2020 10:37
