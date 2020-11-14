https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NV-StSen-Trend-15727455.php
NV-StSen-Trend
The Associated PressPublished
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the State
Senate elections in Nevada.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|5
|3
|0
|Leading
|1
|1
|0
|Holdovers
|6
|5
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|12
|9
|0
|Current
|13
|8
|0
AP Elections 11-14-2020 07:37
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
3
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
4
Sheriff race won by Richard L. Martin
-
5
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Honoring those who have served
-
7
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
-
8
Fossil, Utz Brands rise; Revolve Group, Southwest fall
-
9
Georgia's Edwards tops list of shooting guards in NBA draft
-
10
RUTH JOHNSON: Felony convictions made in August primary cases
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.