https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NV-StSen-Trend-15725162.php
NV-StSen-Trend
The Associated PressUpdated
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the State
Senate elections in Nevada.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|5
|3
|0
|Leading
|2
|0
|0
|Holdovers
|6
|5
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|13
|8
|0
|Current
|13
|8
|0
AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:37
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Correction: Walmart-Automated Delivery story
-
3
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
5
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
6
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
-
7
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.