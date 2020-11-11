https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NV-StSen-Trend-15719422.php
NV-StSen-Trend
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the State
Senate elections in Nevada.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|5
|3
|0
|Leading
|2
|0
|0
|Holdovers
|6
|5
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|13
|8
|0
|Current
|13
|8
|0
