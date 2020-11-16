https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NV-Pres-Cnty-15730846.php
NV-Pres-Cnty
The Associated PressUpdated
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the
race for President.
|Blnknshp
|Carson
|104
|Churchill
|35
|Clark Co
|1,944
|Douglas
|68
|Elko
|67
|Esmeralda
|1
|Eureka
|3
|Humboldt
|23
|Lander
|5
|Lincoln
|8
|Lyon
|103
|Mineral
|10
|Nye
|93
|Pershing
|7
|Storey
|3
|Washoe
|643
|White Pine
|21
|Totals
|3,138
AP Elections 11-16-2020 10:17
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The Basic Eviction Process
-
3
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
4
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
5
Palestinians torn as Israel seeks Gulf tourists in Jerusalem
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
7
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
8
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
9
As virus mutes Dubai nightlife, Filipino bands feel the pain
-
10
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.