https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NV-House-Trend-15716257.php
NV-House-Trend
The Associated PressUpdated
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the U.S.
House elections in Nevada.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|3
|1
|0
|Leading
|0
|0
|0
|Holdovers
|0
|0
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|3
|1
|0
|Current
|3
|1
|0
AP Elections 11-10-2020 10:37
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
4
Pfizer, Carnival rise; Biogen, Newmont fall
-
5
Lake County community events calendar
-
6
CEO: Dubai airport preps for possible 'slow' virus recovery
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.