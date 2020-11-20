https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NV-2-AllowSameSexMarriage-All-100-15741878.php
Nevada: Allow Same-Sex Marriage (Constitutional Amendment)
100 percent
x-Yes, 821,050 - 62 percent
No, 494,186 - 38 percent
