https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NV-2-AllowSameSexMarriage-All-100-15727182.php
NV-2-AllowSameSexMarriage-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Nevada: Allow Same-Sex Marriage (Constitutional Amendment)
1925 of 1993 precincts reporting - 97 percent
x-Yes, 789,054 - 62 percent
No, 473,726 - 38 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
3
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
4
Sheriff race won by Richard L. Martin
-
5
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Honoring those who have served
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.