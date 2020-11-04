https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NM-Amend-1-ReducePRC-Decided-15700184.php
NM-Amend-1-ReducePRC-Decided
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Amendment 1 - Reduce PRC from 5 to 3, approved, New
Mexico.
AP Elections 11-04-2020 00:45
