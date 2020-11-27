https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NM-A-SeniorFacilities-All-100-15757594.php
New Mexico: Issue Senior Facility Bonds (Improve, create, equip)
100 percent
x-Yes, 550,541 - 68 percent
No, 257,888 - 32 percent
