https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NM-A-SeniorFacilities-All-100-15730025.php
NM-A-SeniorFacilities-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
New Mexico: Issue Senior Facility Bonds (Improve, create, equip)
100 percent
x-Yes, 550,394 - 68 percent
No, 257,851 - 32 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
2 slain on US 395 in Sierra identified as Burbank couple
-
5
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
6
As virus mutes Dubai nightlife, Filipino bands feel the pain
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "911, where's your emergency?"
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.