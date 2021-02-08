NJ reaches 1M COVID-19 vaccinations administered

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey surpassed more 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy, a Democrat, said the 1,037,657 doses include both the first and second of two shots. While it marks a milestone, he said, the state is short of the number of vaccines it would need to meet demand.

New Jersey has administered just over 224,000 second of two shots, or about 2.5% of the population. That lags the rate of the country overall, which stands at 2.8%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Murphy has said he wants to complete administration of 70% of the state's adult population within six months. It's unclear whether the state will reach that goal, though.

The pace of vaccinations has picked up since it began in mid-December in New Jersey. The state took nearly 40 days to reach 500,000 vaccinations, but just 16 days to go from 500,000 doses to 1 million.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Jersey fell over the past two weeks from nearly 5,084 new cases a day on Jan. 24 to about 3,620 on Sunday.

Murphy reported 25 new deaths from the virus overnight, putting the overall toll at 19,824.