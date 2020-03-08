NJ officials announce 2 more coronavirus cases; total now 6

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials have announced two more presumptive positive tests for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in the state to six.

Officials said Sunday that one male 70-year-old health care worker from Teaneck is in stable condition in a hospital intensive care unit. A 32-year-old man from West New York was also hospitalized but a condition report wasn't available.

Officials haven't been able to talk to either to find out their contacts and exposure. Samples from both have been sent to the federal Centers for

Health authorities said they are tracking 27 people in the state, one-third of them in Bergen County.

State Commissioner of Health Judith Persichilli said “as you can see, from north to south, the coronavirus seems to be spreading." But Gov. Sheila Oliver stressed that the overall risk to the average New Jersey resident remains low.

