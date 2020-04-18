NJ governor reports 4,070 deaths, but signs of progress

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The state of New Jersey says more than 4,000 people in the state have died during the coronavirus outbreak, but the governor is reporting signs of progress.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday another 231 deaths among those who have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 4,070. Another 3,026 cases were announced, bringing the statewide total to 81,420, he said.

“We are flattening the curve,” Murphy said, presenting charts showing the rate of growth of new cases over the previous 21 days as well as daily rates of new hospitalizations since the beginning of the month.

“The slower the rate of new cases, the slower the rate of infections, the slower the rate of new hospitalizations, ICU beds required, ventilators required, and please God, fatalities that result," Murphy said.

“We're now reporting more people leaving the hospital than entering — please, God, it stays that way,” the governor said.