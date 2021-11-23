NJ closer to withdrawing from port watchdog commission

NEW YORK (AP) — The state of New Jersey has moved closer to withdrawing from a bi-state commission formed to monitor corruption at the New York region’s ports.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a lawsuit filed by the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor that had sought to block New Jersey’s move. If the state of New York doesn't step in to file a legal challenge, the commission would effectively be dissolved. A message was left Tuesday with the New York state attorney general's office.