NJ Rep.: Colleagues may have given her virus during riot

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman said Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and that she may have been exposed while sheltering at the U.S. Capitol during last Wednesday’s rioting.

Watson Coleman posted a statement on her website saying she tested positive on Monday. She was among dozens of lawmakers taken to a secure location when pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.

In Monday’s statement, she said, “a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks.” It is not known if any other lawmakers who were sheltering in the same room with Watson Coleman have tested positive.

Watson Coleman said she was experiencing “mild, cold-like symptoms” and is awaiting results of a second test. She had already received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to the statement, though it didn't specify when. A message was left with a spokeswoman.