NH senators relieved about agreement on COVID-19 relief bill

New Hampshire's U.S. senators say they are relieved Congress has finally agreed on a COVID-19 emergency relief package.

Votes are expected Monday in the House and Senate on the bill, which would pump $900 billion into relief efforts, including individual payments reaching $600 for most Americans and an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits. Among those getting help are hard-hit businesses, schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan issued a statement with several of their colleagues, saying their consensus bill was the foundation for the final package and applauding Congressional leadership for “finishing what we started.”

THE NUMBERS

A total of more than 36,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, with 947 cases announced Sunday that included results from several days previous days. The state announced six new deaths, bringing the total to 656.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 590 new cases per day on Dec. 5 to 766 new cases per day on Dec. 19.