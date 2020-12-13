NH House member has COVID-19; Renewed rules in Massachusetts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A high-ranking Republican in the New Hampshire House of Representatives said she contracted COVID-19, less than a week after the House speaker died of the disease.

Kimberly Rice, of Hudson, said on Facebook that she is “feeling horrible” and struggling to breathe but vowed to beat the virus. “This has been one of the toughest weeks I think I’ve ever had,” she wrote in a post on Saturday.

Rice was recently appointed to one of the leading positions in the House.

Her announcement follows the unexpected death of Dick Hinch, who was sworn in Dec. 2 as leader of the state's 400-member, Republican-led Legislature. A medical examiner ruled that he died of COVID-19.

More than a quarter of House members, most of them Democrats, skipped the swearing-in ceremony after learning the day before that several Republican lawmakers had tested positive for the virus after attending a Nov. 20 indoor meeting.

Rice did not say where she may have been exposed to the virus.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu extended New Hampshire's state of emergency declaration for another three weeks on Friday, citing an increase in infections across the state in recent weeks.

___

MASSACHUSETTS

Restaurants across Massachusetts face tighter restrictions and indoor theaters are again closed under reinstated public health measures that took effect Sunday as the state experiences a second surge in COVID-19 cases.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced the rollbacks Tuesday, saying the state “cannot simply wait for the vaccine to get here.”

Baker's move allows restaurants to remain open but requires diners to wear masks at all times except while eating or drinking. No more than six people are allowed at a table instead of 10, and there is a 90-minute limit for meals.

The maximum number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings has been reduced from 100 to 50, and anyone hosting outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people must provide advance notice to their local board of health.

Indoor theaters and performance venues are again closed, and outdoor venues will be limited to 25% capacity with no more than 50 people.