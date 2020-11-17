https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NE-431-EnactGamingTax-All-100-15733041.php
NE-431-EnactGamingTax-All,100
Nebraska: Enact 20% Tax on Gaming (Requires I-429 to pass)
100 percent
x-Yes, 615,272 - 69 percent
No, 280,361 - 31 percent
