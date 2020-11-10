https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NE-431-EnactGamingTax-All-100-15715454.php
Nebraska: Enact 20% Tax on Gaming (Requires I-429 to pass)
474 of 1379 precincts reporting - 34 percent
x-Yes, 326,612 - 71 percent
No, 132,491 - 29 percent
