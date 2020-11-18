https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NE-430-EnactGamingLaw-All-100-15735928.php
NE-430-EnactGamingLaw-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Nebraska: Enact Racetrack Gaming Law (Requires I-429 to pass)
100 percent
x-Yes, 588,254 - 65 percent
No, 316,727 - 35 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
-
2
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
3
The best Instant Pot deals available for Black Friday
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
-
6
Hello Fresh's Black Friday deal is the best I can find
-
7
Herman Milton Tyson
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.